Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Sims leads UNC Wilmington past College of Charleston 85-79

By Associated Press
2022/02/13 10:44
Sims leads UNC Wilmington past College of Charleston 85-79

WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) — Jaylen Sims scored a season-high 27 points as UNC Wilmington extended its home winning streak to eight games, beating College of Charleston 85-79 on Saturday night.

James Baker Jr. added 23 points and three blocks for the Seahawks.

Shykeim Phillips had 14 points for UNC Wilmington (17-7, 11-2 Colonial Athletic Association). Jaylen Fornes added 10 points.

John Meeks had 21 points and nine rebounds for the Cougars (13-10, 5-6). Brenden Tucker added 13 points. Raekwon Horton had 11 points.

The Seahawks improve to 2-0 against the Cougars on the season. UNC Wilmington defeated College of Charleston 86-78 on Jan. 17.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-02-13 12:37 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Did Eileen Gu abandon her US citizenship?
Did Eileen Gu abandon her US citizenship?
Video shows Chinese skater slide marker in front of Canadian
Video shows Chinese skater slide marker in front of Canadian
Taiwanese tourists singled out for Philippine quarantine
Taiwanese tourists singled out for Philippine quarantine
Eileen Gu has 'Marie Antoinette moment'
Eileen Gu has 'Marie Antoinette moment'
Chinese speed skater disqualified from 1,500m for arm block
Chinese speed skater disqualified from 1,500m for arm block
Chen says Taiwan quarantine will not be shortened until 50% receive boosters
Chen says Taiwan quarantine will not be shortened until 50% receive boosters
Taiwan unveils potential mRNA vaccine for all COVID variants including Omicron
Taiwan unveils potential mRNA vaccine for all COVID variants including Omicron
Robber nabbed a minute after parking a Porsche outside a bank in Taiwan’s Kaohsiung
Robber nabbed a minute after parking a Porsche outside a bank in Taiwan’s Kaohsiung
Taiwanese businessman invests big in Philippines’ hog farming
Taiwanese businessman invests big in Philippines’ hog farming
Menstrual leave not applicable to transgender women: Taiwan Ministry of Labor
Menstrual leave not applicable to transgender women: Taiwan Ministry of Labor
"