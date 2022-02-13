Golden, Burton lead Richmond past La Salle 77-63

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Grant Golden and Tyler Burton scored 15 points apiece to power Richmond to a 77-63 victory over La Salle on Saturday night.

Burton added 10 rebounds for the Spiders (17-9, 8-5 Atlantic 10 Conference). Nick Sherod and Nathan Cayo each added 12 points. Jacob Gilyard scored 11.

Jack Clark had 19 points to pace the Explorers (7-15, 2-10). Clifton Moore added 17 points and three blocks.

The Spiders improve to 2-0 against the Explorers for the season. Richmond defeated La Salle 64-56 on Jan. 22.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com