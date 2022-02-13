Alexa
Golden, Burton lead Richmond past La Salle 77-63

By Associated Press
2022/02/13 10:35
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Grant Golden and Tyler Burton scored 15 points apiece to power Richmond to a 77-63 victory over La Salle on Saturday night.

Burton added 10 rebounds for the Spiders (17-9, 8-5 Atlantic 10 Conference). Nick Sherod and Nathan Cayo each added 12 points. Jacob Gilyard scored 11.

Jack Clark had 19 points to pace the Explorers (7-15, 2-10). Clifton Moore added 17 points and three blocks.

The Spiders improve to 2-0 against the Explorers for the season. Richmond defeated La Salle 64-56 on Jan. 22.

Updated : 2022-02-13 12:37 GMT+08:00

