Kirkland lifts New Orleans over Incarnate Word 84-57

By Associated Press
2022/02/13 10:26
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Simeon Kirkland posted 12 points, eight rebounds and six assists as New Orleans extended its home win streak to eight games, romping past Incarnate Word, 84-57 on Saturday.

Troy Green had 18 points and seven rebounds for New Orleans (15-9, 10-2 Southland Conference). Tyson Jackson added 16 points. Derek St. Hilaire had 11 points.

Josh Morgan had 15 points for the Cardinals (5-21, 2-10). Robert ''RJ'' Glasper added 13 points and six rebounds. Brandon Swaby had 13 points and eight rebounds.

The Privateers leveled the season series against the Cardinals. UIW defeated New Orleans 78-70 last Saturday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-02-13 12:37 GMT+08:00

