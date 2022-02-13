Alexa
Massalski carries San Francisco over Santa Clara 74-58

By Associated Press
2022/02/13 10:32
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Yauhen Massalski had 19 points and 10 rebounds as San Francisco defeated Santa Clara 74-58 on Saturday.

Khalil Shabazz added 11 points and 10 rebounds for San Francisco (21-6, 8-4 West Coast Conference), which earned its fourth consecutive road victory. Jamaree Bouyea had 12 points and Gabe Stefanini 11.

Jalen Williams had 16 points for the Broncos (17-9, 7-4), whose four-game win streak ended. Josip Vrankic added 14 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-02-13 12:36 GMT+08:00

