Ohams lifts Fordham past Duquesne 65-54

By Associated Press
2022/02/13 10:30
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Chuba Ohams had 18 points and 14 rebounds to lift Fordham to a 65-54 win over Duquesne on Saturday.

Josh Colon-Navarro had 15 points for Fordham (11-12, 4-7 Atlantic 10 Conference), which snapped its five-game road losing streak. Antrell Charlton added 11 points, six rebounds and six assists. Kyle Rose had 10 points and six rebounds.

Tre Williams had 14 points and five blocks for the Dukes (6-16, 1-9), who have now lost nine games in a row. Leon Ayers III added 12 points and six rebounds.

Updated : 2022-02-13 12:36 GMT+08:00

"