Taiwan admittance a likely topic on CPTPP Commission agenda Thursday

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's top trade negotiator and Minister-without-Portfolio John Deng (鄧振中) said that the country is well-prepared to join the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) amid rumors the country's admittance is likely to be discussed by the trade bloc's leadership on Thursday (Feb. 17).

Taiwan applied to join the CPTPP, a trade bloc of 11 countries that makes up 13.4% of the global GDP, last September, less than a week after China submitted its own bid for membership. Taiwan's bid has been met with opposition from China, as have its efforts to become a member of other international bodies.

On Feb. 10 of this year, an Australian Parliamentary committee issued a statement backing Taiwan’s entry into the trade bloc as well as membership for the U.K. and South Korea.

Media have been speculating that the CPTPP Commission, the trade bloc's decision-making body, will meet online Thursday to discuss the membership applications from Taiwan and China as well as Ecuador.

Responding to a CNA reporter, Deng said the government is not allowed to disclose the details of the CPTPP Commission's meeting but that the country is doing its utmost to join the free trade agreement, which is known for its high standards for labor rights, intellectual property, investment, financial services, and the environment.

"The announcement of the partial lifting of a ban on Fukushima food imports last week proves that Taiwan is willing to comply with international standards in trade, and that would boost our chances of joining the trade bloc," Deng added.