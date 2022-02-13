Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Taiwanese in Ukrainian capital reluctant to leave despite MOFA warning

'People around me are not anxious,' says one Taiwanese national working in Kyiv

  126
By Sophia Yang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/02/13 10:25
A man walks with his dog in front of the U.S. Embassy in Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022.  

A man walks with his dog in front of the U.S. Embassy in Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022.   (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan has joined the list of countries urging their citizens to leave Ukraine, but at least some Taiwanese nationals in the Eastern European country reportedly have no plans to withdraw, as they still feel safe.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) issued an advisory on Saturday (Feb. 12) urging Taiwanese citizens not to visit Ukraine while suggesting the approximately 25 citizens studying and working there to leave as soon as possible for their own safety due to growing tensions between Ukraine and Russia.

Tensions began to escalate in January as Russia massed more than 100,000 troops near the Ukrainian border. NATO members have raised the alarm over fears of a Russian invasion, and additional NATO forces have been deployed across eastern Europe.

A Taiwanese citizen surnamed Pan (潘) who works in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv told FTV that she and other Taiwanese she knows living there do not feel the tension and that local media reports are conveying the sense that a war with Russia is not going to happen. "People around me are not anxious about the development at all, and there is no sign of a military buildup in the city," Pan said, adding they have no plans to leave at the moment.
Kyiv
Ukraine
Russian
NATO
MOFA

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan pledges closer security cooperation with US following White House report
Taiwan pledges closer security cooperation with US following White House report
2022/02/12 15:23
MOFA urges Taiwanese citizens to avoid visiting Ukraine as tensions rise
MOFA urges Taiwanese citizens to avoid visiting Ukraine as tensions rise
2022/02/12 12:23
Russia holds drills in Belarus as West warns of 'dangerous moment'
Russia holds drills in Belarus as West warns of 'dangerous moment'
2022/02/11 09:19
Taiwan welcomes US' proposed Indo-Pacific Economic Framework
Taiwan welcomes US' proposed Indo-Pacific Economic Framework
2022/02/10 17:43
Video shows Chinese soldier get stuck under Russian Olympic Committee flag
Video shows Chinese soldier get stuck under Russian Olympic Committee flag
2022/02/10 12:46