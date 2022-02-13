Alexa
Records scores 14 to lift Colgate past Loyola (Md.) 64-56

By Associated Press
2022/02/13 08:36
BALTIMORE (AP) — Keegan Records posted 14 points, nine rebounds and three blocks as Colgate defeated Loyola (Md.) 64-56 on Saturday.

Tucker Richardson had 13 points and six rebounds for Colgate (14-11, 10-2 Patriot League), which won its sixth consecutive game. Jack Ferguson added 11 points. Ryan Moffatt had seven assists.

Nelly Cummings, who led the Raiders in scoring heading into the contest with 15 points per game, shot only 20 percent for the game (2 of 10).

Jaylin Andrews had 19 points and eight rebounds for the Greyhounds (13-12, 7-7). Golden Dike added 10 rebounds.

Cam Spencer, who led the Greyhounds in scoring coming into the matchup with 19 points per game, scored only 6 points (2 of 10).

The Raiders improve to 2-0 against the Greyhounds for the season. Colgate defeated Loyola (Md.) 65-52 on Jan. 24.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-02-13 11:06 GMT+08:00

