Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Garrett leads Bethune-Cookman past Alcorn St. 71-63 in OT

By Associated Press
2022/02/13 08:22
Garrett leads Bethune-Cookman past Alcorn St. 71-63 in OT

LORMAN, Miss. (AP) — Marcus Garrett matched his career high with 24 points as Bethune-Cookman topped Alcorn State 71-63 in overtime on Saturday.

Kevin Davis had 15 points and nine rebounds for Bethune-Cookman (7-17, 5-7 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Jonathan Bolden added 11 points.

Justin Thomas had 19 points for the Braves (9-15, 8-4). Lenell Henry added 11 points, nine rebounds and three blocks.

The Wildcats leveled the season series against the Braves. Alcorn State defeated Bethune-Cookman 70-67 on Jan. 24.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-02-13 11:06 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Did Eileen Gu abandon her US citizenship?
Did Eileen Gu abandon her US citizenship?
Video shows Chinese skater slide marker in front of Canadian
Video shows Chinese skater slide marker in front of Canadian
Taiwanese tourists singled out for Philippine quarantine
Taiwanese tourists singled out for Philippine quarantine
Chinese speed skater disqualified from 1,500m for arm block
Chinese speed skater disqualified from 1,500m for arm block
Eileen Gu has 'Marie Antoinette moment'
Eileen Gu has 'Marie Antoinette moment'
Chen says Taiwan quarantine will not be shortened until 50% receive boosters
Chen says Taiwan quarantine will not be shortened until 50% receive boosters
Taiwan unveils potential mRNA vaccine for all COVID variants including Omicron
Taiwan unveils potential mRNA vaccine for all COVID variants including Omicron
Robber nabbed a minute after parking a Porsche outside a bank in Taiwan’s Kaohsiung
Robber nabbed a minute after parking a Porsche outside a bank in Taiwan’s Kaohsiung
Taiwanese businessman invests big in Philippines’ hog farming
Taiwanese businessman invests big in Philippines’ hog farming
Menstrual leave not applicable to transgender women: Taiwan Ministry of Labor
Menstrual leave not applicable to transgender women: Taiwan Ministry of Labor
"