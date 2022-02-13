Alexa
Langley leads NC A&T past Longwood 70-62

By Associated Press
2022/02/13 08:22
GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Kameron Langley posted 17 points as North Carolina A&T topped Longwood 70-62 on Saturday.

Tyler Maye had 12 points for North Carolina A&T (11-15, 6-6 Big South Conference). Justin Whatley added nine rebounds.

Justin Hill had 16 points for the Lancers (18-6, 10-1), whose 11-game win streak was broken. DeShaun Wade added 14 points.

Isaiah Wilkins, the Lancers' second leading scorer coming into the contest at 12 points per game, had only 4 points. He failed to make a shot from 3-point range (0 of 4).

The Aggies evened the season series against the Lancers. Longwood defeated North Carolina A&T 79-71 on Jan. 26.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-02-13 11:05 GMT+08:00

"