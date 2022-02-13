Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Charles scores 27 to lead E. Illinois over UT Martin 82-70

By Associated Press
2022/02/13 08:35
Charles scores 27 to lead E. Illinois over UT Martin 82-70

CHARLESTON, Ill. (AP) — Kashawn Charles had a career-high 27 points as Eastern Illinois defeated UT Martin 82-70 on Saturday.

Kejuan Clements had 15 points and 10 assists for Eastern Illinois (5-20, 3-9 Ohio Valley Conference). Rodolfo Rufino Bolis added 13 points and 11 rebounds. Dan Luers had 12 points.

KJ Simon had 21 points for the Skyhawks (8-18, 4-10). Bernie Andre added 15 points and 11 rebounds. Koby Jeffries had 11 points.

The Panthers improve to 2-0 against the Skyhawks on the season. Eastern Illinois defeated UT Martin 58-53 on Jan. 27.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-02-13 11:05 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Did Eileen Gu abandon her US citizenship?
Did Eileen Gu abandon her US citizenship?
Video shows Chinese skater slide marker in front of Canadian
Video shows Chinese skater slide marker in front of Canadian
Taiwanese tourists singled out for Philippine quarantine
Taiwanese tourists singled out for Philippine quarantine
Chinese speed skater disqualified from 1,500m for arm block
Chinese speed skater disqualified from 1,500m for arm block
Eileen Gu has 'Marie Antoinette moment'
Eileen Gu has 'Marie Antoinette moment'
Chen says Taiwan quarantine will not be shortened until 50% receive boosters
Chen says Taiwan quarantine will not be shortened until 50% receive boosters
Taiwan unveils potential mRNA vaccine for all COVID variants including Omicron
Taiwan unveils potential mRNA vaccine for all COVID variants including Omicron
Robber nabbed a minute after parking a Porsche outside a bank in Taiwan’s Kaohsiung
Robber nabbed a minute after parking a Porsche outside a bank in Taiwan’s Kaohsiung
Taiwanese businessman invests big in Philippines’ hog farming
Taiwanese businessman invests big in Philippines’ hog farming
Menstrual leave not applicable to transgender women: Taiwan Ministry of Labor
Menstrual leave not applicable to transgender women: Taiwan Ministry of Labor
"