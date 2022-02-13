Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Venters carries E. Washington over Idaho St. 75-72

By Associated Press
2022/02/13 08:41
Venters carries E. Washington over Idaho St. 75-72

CHENEY, Wash. (AP) — Steele Venters had 21 points as Eastern Washington edged past Idaho State 75-72 on Saturday.

Venters made two free throws as he went 6 for 6 inside the final two minutes, and the Bengals missed a tying 3-point attempt in the closing seconds.

Angelo Allegri had 16 points for Eastern Washington (13-12, 7-7 Big Sky Conference). Rylan Bergersen added 14 points, including consecutive three-point plays that put EWU up for good with less than four minutes to go, and eight rebounds. Ethan Price had 11 points.

Tarik Cool had 20 points for the Bengals (5-18, 3-11). Brayden Parker added 15 points. Jared Rodriguez had 14 points.

The Eagles improve to 2-0 against the Bengals on the season. Eastern Washington defeated Idaho State 89-63 on Jan. 24.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-02-13 11:05 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Did Eileen Gu abandon her US citizenship?
Did Eileen Gu abandon her US citizenship?
Video shows Chinese skater slide marker in front of Canadian
Video shows Chinese skater slide marker in front of Canadian
Taiwanese tourists singled out for Philippine quarantine
Taiwanese tourists singled out for Philippine quarantine
Chinese speed skater disqualified from 1,500m for arm block
Chinese speed skater disqualified from 1,500m for arm block
Eileen Gu has 'Marie Antoinette moment'
Eileen Gu has 'Marie Antoinette moment'
Chen says Taiwan quarantine will not be shortened until 50% receive boosters
Chen says Taiwan quarantine will not be shortened until 50% receive boosters
Taiwan unveils potential mRNA vaccine for all COVID variants including Omicron
Taiwan unveils potential mRNA vaccine for all COVID variants including Omicron
Robber nabbed a minute after parking a Porsche outside a bank in Taiwan’s Kaohsiung
Robber nabbed a minute after parking a Porsche outside a bank in Taiwan’s Kaohsiung
Taiwanese businessman invests big in Philippines’ hog farming
Taiwanese businessman invests big in Philippines’ hog farming
Menstrual leave not applicable to transgender women: Taiwan Ministry of Labor
Menstrual leave not applicable to transgender women: Taiwan Ministry of Labor
"