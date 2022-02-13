Alexa
Silver's late basket lifts Austin Peay over Tennessee State

By Associated Press
2022/02/13 08:32
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tariq Silver sank a jumper with 3 seconds remaining to send Austin Peay to a 54-52 victory over Tennessee State on Saturday.

Elijah Hutchins-Everett and reserve Cameron Copeland both scored 12 for the Governors (9-14, 5-8 Ohio Valley Conference). Caleb Stone-Carrawell added 10 points. Silver finished with nine points off the bench.

Dedric Boyd had 11 points to top the Tigers (10-16, 5-9). Kenny Cooper added 10 points. Shakem Johnson had 10 points and seven rebounds.

The Governors evened the season series against the Tigers. Tennessee State defeated Austin Peay 65-61 on Jan. 22.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

