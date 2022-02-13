Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Fausett lifts S. Utah past Sacramento St. 83-57

By Associated Press
2022/02/13 08:21
Fausett lifts S. Utah past Sacramento St. 83-57

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Maizen Fausett recorded 15 points and 10 rebounds to lead Southern Utah to an 83-57 win over Sacramento State on Saturday.

Tevian Jones had 19 points for Southern Utah (16-7, 10-3 Big Sky Conference). Aanen Moody added 14 points. Dee Barnes had 10 points.

Bryce Fowler had 21 points for the Hornets (6-15, 2-12), who have now lost five consecutive games. Jonathan Komagum added 12 points and nine rebounds.

The Thunderbirds improve to 2-0 against the Hornets for the season. Southern Utah defeated Sacramento State 64-51 on Dec. 30.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-02-13 11:04 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Did Eileen Gu abandon her US citizenship?
Did Eileen Gu abandon her US citizenship?
Video shows Chinese skater slide marker in front of Canadian
Video shows Chinese skater slide marker in front of Canadian
Taiwanese tourists singled out for Philippine quarantine
Taiwanese tourists singled out for Philippine quarantine
Chinese speed skater disqualified from 1,500m for arm block
Chinese speed skater disqualified from 1,500m for arm block
Eileen Gu has 'Marie Antoinette moment'
Eileen Gu has 'Marie Antoinette moment'
Chen says Taiwan quarantine will not be shortened until 50% receive boosters
Chen says Taiwan quarantine will not be shortened until 50% receive boosters
Taiwan unveils potential mRNA vaccine for all COVID variants including Omicron
Taiwan unveils potential mRNA vaccine for all COVID variants including Omicron
Robber nabbed a minute after parking a Porsche outside a bank in Taiwan’s Kaohsiung
Robber nabbed a minute after parking a Porsche outside a bank in Taiwan’s Kaohsiung
Taiwanese businessman invests big in Philippines’ hog farming
Taiwanese businessman invests big in Philippines’ hog farming
Menstrual leave not applicable to transgender women: Taiwan Ministry of Labor
Menstrual leave not applicable to transgender women: Taiwan Ministry of Labor
"