Fleming sends Bellarmine past North Alabama 75-69

By Associated Press
2022/02/13 08:20
FLORENCE, Ala. (AP) — CJ Fleming tossed in 24 points to lead Bellarmine to a 75-69 victory over North Alabama on Saturday.

Dylan Penn pitched in with 15 points and eight assists for the Knights (15-11, 9-3 Atlantic Sun Conference), who have won four straight on the road. Ethan Claycomb added 11 points, while Juston Betz had nine rebounds.

C.J. Brim had 18 points for the Lions (9-16, 2-10), whose losing streak reached four games. Daniel Ortiz added 10 points. Will Soucie had seven points and 10 rebounds.

The Knights improve to 2-0 against the Lions this season. Bellarmine defeated North Alabama 68-60 on Jan. 18.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-02-13 09:37 GMT+08:00

