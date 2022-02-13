Alexa
Pruitt lifts SIU-Edwardsville over Tennessee Tech 61-60

By Associated Press
2022/02/13 08:04
EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (AP) — DeeJuan Pruitt tallied 17 points — including the game-winning dunk with 15 seconds left — and 12 rebounds to lead Southern Illinois-Edwardsville to a 61-60 win over Tennessee Tech on Saturday.

Courtney Carter had 12 points, seven rebounds and seven assists for Southern Illinois-Edwardsville (9-17, 3-10 Ohio Valley Conference). Shamar Wright added 10 points. Shaun Doss Jr. had six rebounds.

John Pettway had 18 points and 10 rebounds for the Golden Eagles (7-19, 4-9). Shandon Goldman added 10 points as did Jr. Clay.

The Cougars leveled the season series against the Golden Eagles. Tennessee Tech defeated Southern Illinois-Edwardsville 94-76 on Jan. 20.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

