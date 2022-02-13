Alexa
Oliver-Hampton lifts SC State past CSU 66-58

By Associated Press
2022/02/13 08:04
BALTIMORE (AP) — Edward Oliver-Hampton recorded 11 points and 15 rebounds to lift South Carolina State to a 66-58 win over Coppin State on Saturday.

Rahsaan Edwards had 15 points and six rebounds for South Carolina State (13-11, 5-3 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference), which earned its fourth straight road victory. Jemel Davis added 10 points. Omer Croskey had 10 points.

Antonio TJ Madlock, the Bulldogs' leading scorer heading into the matchup at 12 points per game, shot only 14 percent in the game (1 of 7).

Kyle Cardaci tied a career high with 22 points for the Eagles (5-18, 4-4). Justin Steers added 12 points and 10 rebounds. Nendah Tarke had 11 points and eight rebounds.

Tyree Corbett, whose 14 points per game coming into the contest ranked second on the Eagles, shot only 17 percent for the game (1 of 6).

The Bulldogs leveled the season series against the Eagles. Coppin State defeated South Carolina State 74-65 on Jan. 8.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-02-13 09:36 GMT+08:00

