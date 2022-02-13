Alexa
UNC Asheville beats South Carolina Upstate 83-56

By Associated Press
2022/02/13 07:56
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — Drew Pember had 29 points as UNC Asheville romped past South Carolina Upstate 83-56 on Saturday.

Pember hit 14 of 16 from the free-throw line. LJ Thorpe had 19 points and six assists for UNC Asheville (14-11, 6-6 Big South Conference). Tajion Jones added 12 points.

Bryson Mozone had 15 points for the Spartans (10-14, 7-5). Jalen Breazeale added 12 points. Mysta Goodloe had 11 points.

Jordan Gainey, the Spartans' second leading scorer heading into the contest at 14 points per game, failed to make a shot (0 of 7).

___

___

Updated : 2022-02-13 09:36 GMT+08:00

