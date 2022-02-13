Alexa
Florida Gulf Coast tops Stetson 89-82 in OT

By Associated Press
2022/02/13 07:48
FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Tavian Dunn-Martin had a career-high 38 points as Florida Gulf Coast beat Stetson 89-82 in overtime on Saturday.

Cyrus Largie had 15 points and 10 rebounds for Florida Gulf Coast (17-9, 7-5 Atlantic Sun Conference), which earned its fourth straight win. Kevin Samuel added 12 points, 12 rebounds and seven blocks. Caleb Catto had 12 points.

Chase Johnston tied a career high with 24 points for the Hatters (11-14, 5-7). Stephan Swenson added 14 points. Christiaan Jones had 10 points and six rebounds.

The Eagles improve to 2-0 against the Hatters on the season. Florida Gulf Coast defeated Stetson 93-91 on Jan. 18.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

