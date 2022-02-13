Alexa
Adams scores 17 to lift Texas State over ULM 63-54

By Associated Press
2022/02/13 06:22
MONROE, La. (AP) — Shelby Adams scored 17 points as Texas State defeated ULM 63-54 on Saturday.

Isiah Small had 15 points for Texas State (17-6, 8-3 Sun Belt Conference), which earned its fifth straight win. Mason Harrell added 12 points and seven rebounds.

Andre Jones had 20 points for the Warhawks (13-13, 5-9). Russell Harrison added 15 points. Elijah Gonzales had seven rebounds.

The Bobcats improve to 2-0 against the Warhawks on the season. Texas State defeated ULM 80-56 on Jan. 13.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-02-13 08:05 GMT+08:00

