Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Lampley, Flagg lead Sam Houston over Chicago State 72-59

By Associated Press
2022/02/13 06:29
Lampley, Flagg lead Sam Houston over Chicago State 72-59

CHICAGO (AP) — Demarkus Lampley tossed in 18 points and Savion Flagg added 14 points and 14 rebounds to power Sam Houston to a 72-59 victory over Chicago State on Saturday.

Jaden Ray had nine points and six assists for the Bearkats (15-11, 10-3 Western Athletic Conference). Javion May had seven rebounds.

Jahsean Corbett had 13 points and nine rebounds for the Cougars (6-19, 2-10), who have now lost six straight. Brandon Betson added 12 points. Kedrick Green scored 10.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-02-13 08:05 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Did Eileen Gu abandon her US citizenship?
Did Eileen Gu abandon her US citizenship?
Video shows Chinese skater slide marker in front of Canadian
Video shows Chinese skater slide marker in front of Canadian
Taiwanese tourists singled out for Philippine quarantine
Taiwanese tourists singled out for Philippine quarantine
Chinese speed skater disqualified from 1,500m for arm block
Chinese speed skater disqualified from 1,500m for arm block
Chen says Taiwan quarantine will not be shortened until 50% receive boosters
Chen says Taiwan quarantine will not be shortened until 50% receive boosters
Eileen Gu has 'Marie Antoinette moment'
Eileen Gu has 'Marie Antoinette moment'
Taiwan unveils potential mRNA vaccine for all COVID variants including Omicron
Taiwan unveils potential mRNA vaccine for all COVID variants including Omicron
Robber nabbed a minute after parking a Porsche outside a bank in Taiwan’s Kaohsiung
Robber nabbed a minute after parking a Porsche outside a bank in Taiwan’s Kaohsiung
Taiwanese businessman invests big in Philippines’ hog farming
Taiwanese businessman invests big in Philippines’ hog farming
Menstrual leave not applicable to transgender women: Taiwan Ministry of Labor
Menstrual leave not applicable to transgender women: Taiwan Ministry of Labor
"