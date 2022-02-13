Forbes scores 25, leads Tulane past Temple in OT

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Jaylen Forbes scored 25 points, including a go-ahead 3-point play with 1:49 left in overtime, and Tulane defeated Temple 92-83 on Saturday.

Forbes made a layup, drew the foul, and converted the free throw to put the Green Wave in front for good. The Green Wave were nearly perfect in overtime, scoring 21 points on 5-for-5 shooting, 2-for-2 3-pointers and 9 of 11 from the free throw line.

Capping a second half that featured seven ties and five lead changes, Forbes hit a 3-pointer to even the contest at 71 with 2 seconds left in regulation and send the game to overtime.

Sion James had 18 points and nine rebounds for Tulane (11-11, 8-5 American Athletic Conference), which earned its fourth consecutive home victory. Jadan Coleman added 17 points. Kevin Cross had 15 points, nine rebounds and eight assists.

Zach Hicks had 21 points and seven rebounds for the Owls (13-9, 6-5). Quincy Ademokoya added 15 points. Tai Strickland had 15 points.

