Elvis leads Dayton past George Washington 80-54

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Kobe Elvis scored 13 points as Dayton rolled past George Washington 80-54 on Saturday.

DaRon Holmes II had 12 points for Dayton (17-8, 9-3 Atlantic 10 Conference), which earned its sixth straight home victory. Toumani Camara also scored 12 points. R.J. Blakney had 11 points.

Dayton dominated the first half and led 48-23 at halftime. The Flyers' 48 points in the first half marked a season best for the team.

Ricky Lindo Jr. had 10 points, nine rebounds and three blocks for the Colonials (9-14, 5-6). James Bishop added 10 points.

Joe Bamisile was held to only five points despite coming into the matchup as the Colonials' second leading scorer at 15 points per game.

The Flyers improve to 2-0 against the Colonials for the season. Dayton defeated George Washington 83-58 on Jan. 8.

