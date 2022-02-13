Alexa
Williams scores 24 to lift Buffalo over Ball St. 80-74

By Associated Press
2022/02/13 05:46
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Jeenathan Williams had 24 points as Buffalo beat Ball State 80-74 on Saturday.

Ronaldo Segu had 13 points and six assists for Buffalo (13-8, 7-4 Mid-American Conference). Josh Mballa added 13 points, eight rebounds and four blocks. Maceo Jack had 10 points.

Payton Sparks had 19 points and 12 rebounds for the Cardinals (11-13, 6-7). Luke Bumbalough added 16 points and six rebounds. Demarius Jacobs had 14 points.

The Bulls improve to 2-0 against the Cardinals for the season. Buffalo defeated Ball State 74-68 on Jan. 14.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

