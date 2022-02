Saturday At Buenos Aires Lawn Tennis Club Buenos Aires Purse: $602,250 Surface: Red clay BUENOS AIRES (AP) _ Results Saturday from Argentina Open at Buenos Aires Lawn Tennis Club (seedings in parentheses): Men's Singles Semifinals

Casper Ruud (1), Norway, def. Federico Delbonis (6), Argentina, 6-3, 6-3.

Men's Doubles

Semifinals

Fabio Fognini, Italy, and Horacio Zeballos (2), Argentina, def. Gonzalo Escobar, Ecuador, and Ariel Behar (3), Uruguay, 4-6, 6-2, 10-8.