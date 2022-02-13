Alexa
Cruz scores 14 to carry Fairfield past Niagara 73-53

By Associated Press
2022/02/13 04:24
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) — Jesus Cruz registered 14 points and six rebounds as Fairfield easily defeated Niagara 73-53 on Saturday.

Chris Maidoh had 10 points for Fairfield (11-13, 5-8 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference), which ended its six-game home losing streak. Caleb Green added 10 points and eight assists. Supreme Cook had seven rebounds.

Niagara totaled 20 first-half points, a season low for the team.

Sam Iorio had 13 points for the Purple Eagles (11-12, 6-8). Greg Kuakumensah added 11 points. Noah Thomasson had six rebounds.

Marcus Hammond, whose 18 points per game entering the contest led the Purple Eagles, scored 8 points (4 of 14).

The Stags improve to 2-0 against the Purple Eagles for the season. Fairfield defeated Niagara 81-71 on Dec. 5.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-02-13 06:31 GMT+08:00

