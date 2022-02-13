Alabama ends Arkansas' nine-game winning streak 68-67

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Noah Gurley scored Alabama's final four points including the winning bucket with 27 seconds left and the Crimson Tide beat Arkansas 68-67 on Saturday to end the Razorbacks' nine-game winning streak.

JD Davison scored eight of his 11 points in the second half to lead Alabama (16-9, 6-6). Jaden Shackelford, who had a career-high 30 points in a win over Ole Miss, scored 10.

Jaylin Williams, who with JD Notae led Arkansas’ second-half charge, finished with a career-high 22 points and 10 rebounds. Stanley Umude fouled out with 3 1/2 minutes left with 19 points and nine rebounds.

Notae, the SEC's leading scorer who had 28 points in the Razorbacks' 80-76 overtime win over No. 1 Auburn on Tuesday, was scoreless in the first half, when he sat for 16 minutes with two fouls. Over the final eight minutes of the game he scored 10 of his 12 points including a 3-pointer with 2:36 left for Arkansas' first lead — 65-64 — since early in the first half.

Gurley gave the lead back to the Crimson Tide with a bucket before Notae again put Arkansas in front with two free throws with 48 seconds remaining. Gurley then scored on a turnaround jumper in the paint with 27 seconds left.

Arkansas (19-6, 8-4) let the clock run down until Notae missed a 3-pointer and the ball went out of bounds to Alabama. The Tide missed a free throw but a half-court heave by the Arkansas was off the mark.

Arkansas, which led 37-32 at halftime, saw a 13-point lead cut to 61-60 after an 13-1 run fueled by eight points from Williams and five by Notae.

Alabama hit six of their first 11 3-point attempts in taking a 10-point lead with 8 1/2 minutes left in the first half, but went 1 of 18 from the arc thereafter. The Tide also survived 24 turnovers; Arkansas had 16. Alabama shot just 43%, still better than the Razorbacks' 31%, who were 6 of 21 from long distance.

Arkansas is at Missouri on Tuesday. Alabama is home against Mississippi State on Wednesday.

