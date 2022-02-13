Alexa
Greiss makes 32 saves as Red Wings top Flyers again

By DANA GAURUDER , Associated Press, Associated Press
2022/02/13 03:49
DETROIT (AP) — Thomas Greiss made 32 saves to help the Detroit Red Wings beat the Philadelphia Flyers for the second time in the four days, 4-2, on Saturday.

Rookie Moritz Seider scored a big power-play goal in the third period as Detroit won for the third time in four games overall. Tyler Bertuzzi, Filip Zadina and Michael Rasmussen also scored for the Red Wings, and Dylan Larkin had three assists.

Keith Yandle scored his first goal of the season for Philadelphia. Scott Laughton had a goal and an assist, and Carter Hart stopped 20 shots.

The Flyers lost 6-3 to the Red Wings on Wednesday night at Philadelphia.

