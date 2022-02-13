Quetta Gladiators beat Islamabad United in PSL

LAHORE, Pakistan (AP) — Jason Roy and captain Sarfaraz Ahmed hit half-centuries to spur Quetta Gladiators to a five-wicket victory over Islamabad United in a high-scoring Pakistan Super League game on Saturday.

Roy’s blistering 54 off 27 balls provided another brisk start to Quetta’s second successive big chase, while Sarfaraz’s unbeaten 50 off 32 balls completed the romp with two balls to spare.

They reached 203-5 in reply to Islamabad's 199-8.

Islamabad lost five wickets for nine runs in the space of 14 balls but recovered thanks to allrounder Faheem Ashraf's 55 off 28 balls.

Roy, dropped on 25, launched the chase with five boundaries in one Mohammad Wasim over. He clobbered 10 fours and a six as Quetta raced to 72-0 in the first six overs.

Islamabad captain Shadab Khan, who improved his wickets tally to 17, put the brakes on Quetta by taking out Roy, James Vince and Iftikhar Ahmed. Quetta was left with a steep target of 57 off the last four overs.

But Umar Akmal celebrated his return to the PSL after an 18-month ban over spot-fixing by hitting three sixes in 23 runs off eight balls and Sarfaraz smashed fast bowlers Hasan Ali and Wasim.

Earlier, Alex Hales' brilliant 62 off 38 balls led Islamabad to 100-1 at the halfway mark but Shadab's dismissal by Shahid Afridi started a remarkable collapse.

Quetta was fourth in the standings and Islamabad third on superior net run-rate.

___

