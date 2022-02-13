Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Hawkins scores 30 to carry Creighton over Georgetown 80-66

By Associated Press
2022/02/13 03:10
Hawkins scores 30 to carry Creighton over Georgetown 80-66

WASHINGTON (AP) — Ryan Hawkins had a season-high 30 points plus 12 rebounds as Creighton beat Georgetown 80-66 on Saturday.

Ryan Kalkbrenner scored a career-high 22 points and had 15 rebounds for Creighton (15-8, 7-5 Big East Conference). Trey Alexander added six assists. Ryan Nembhard and Hawkins had seven assists.

Creighton posted a season-high 26 assists.

Kaiden Rice had 16 points for the Hoyas (6-17, 0-12), whose losing streak reached 13 games. Donald Carey added 16 points and seven rebounds. Aminu Mohammed had 11 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-02-13 04:59 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Did Eileen Gu abandon her US citizenship?
Did Eileen Gu abandon her US citizenship?
Video shows Chinese skater slide marker in front of Canadian
Video shows Chinese skater slide marker in front of Canadian
Taiwanese tourists singled out for Philippine quarantine
Taiwanese tourists singled out for Philippine quarantine
Chinese speed skater disqualified from 1,500m for arm block
Chinese speed skater disqualified from 1,500m for arm block
Chen says Taiwan quarantine will not be shortened until 50% receive boosters
Chen says Taiwan quarantine will not be shortened until 50% receive boosters
Eileen Gu has 'Marie Antoinette moment'
Eileen Gu has 'Marie Antoinette moment'
Taiwan unveils potential mRNA vaccine for all COVID variants including Omicron
Taiwan unveils potential mRNA vaccine for all COVID variants including Omicron
Robber nabbed a minute after parking a Porsche outside a bank in Taiwan’s Kaohsiung
Robber nabbed a minute after parking a Porsche outside a bank in Taiwan’s Kaohsiung
Taiwanese businessman invests big in Philippines’ hog farming
Taiwanese businessman invests big in Philippines’ hog farming
Menstrual leave not applicable to transgender women: Taiwan Ministry of Labor
Menstrual leave not applicable to transgender women: Taiwan Ministry of Labor
"