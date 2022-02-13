Alexa
Eriksen presented to Brentford fans before draw with Palace

By Associated Press
2022/02/13 01:23
Brentford's Christian Eriksen waves to the spectators ahead of the English Premier League soccer match between Brentford and Crystal Palace at Brentfo...
Brentford's Christian Eriksen gestures as he walks in the field ahead of the English Premier League soccer match between Brentford and Crystal Palace ...
Brentford's Mathias Jensen, left, tries to tackle Crystal Palace's Michael Olise during the English Premier League soccer match between Brentford and ...
Brentford's Christian Norgaard, third left, tries to tackle Crystal Palace's Jean-Philippe Mateta during the English Premier League soccer match betwe...
Brentford's head coach Thomas Frank applauds the fans after the English Premier League soccer match between Brentford and Crystal Palace at Brentford ...

LONDON (AP) — Christian Eriksen got the biggest cheer of the day at Brentford on Saturday.

The Denmark international was introduced to the team's supporters on the field ahead of kickoff for the 0-0 draw with Crystal Palace in the English Premier League, eight months to the day since his cardiac arrest at the European Championship.

Eriksen, who has signed a six-month deal with Brentford, is expected to play in a behind-closed-doors friendly on Monday before a potential debut at Arsenal next Saturday.

On the evidence of Brentford's display against Palace, that first appearance cannot come too soon with the match crying out for a player of Eriksen’s creativity and craft.

Brentford did at least end a run of five straight losses with a point that lifted the team seven points clear of the relegation zone. It has, though, played more games than all of the teams below.

Palace was still searching for its first league win of 2022.

The hosts looked the most likely to make the breakthrough, with Christian Norgaard firing over early on before Rico Henry’s drive was deflected over by Joachim Andersen.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2022-02-13 03:24 GMT+08:00

