German Summaries

By Associated Press
2022/02/13 01:09
Saturday Summaries from German football (home teams listed first):

Germany Bundesliga Eintracht 0, Wolfsburg 2

Wolfsburg: Max Kruse (28), Dodi Lukebakio (90).

Halftime: 0-1.

Monchengladbach 3, Augsburg 2

Monchengladbach: Kouadio Kone (30), Jonas Hofmann (46), Ramy Bensebaini (67).

Augsburg: Iago (55), Alfred Finnbogason (90).

Halftime: 1-0.

Freiburg 1, Mainz 1

Freiburg: Nils Petersen (69).

Mainz: Alexander Hack (31).

Halftime: 0-1.

Bochum 4, Bayern 2

Bochum: Christopher Antwi-Adjej (14), Jurgen Locadia (38), Cristian Gamboa (40), Gerrit Holtmann (44).

Bayern: Robert Lewandowski (9, 75).

Halftime: 4-1.

SpVgg Greuther Furth 2, Hertha Berlin 1

SpVgg Greuther Furth: Branimir Hrgota (1, 71).

Hertha Berlin: Linus Jasper Gechter (82).

Halftime: 1-0.

Germany Bundesliga 2 Hamburger SV 2, Heidenheim 0

Hamburger SV: Sonny Kittel (64, 78).

Halftime: 0-0.

Karlsruher SC 4, Nuremberg 1

Karlsruher SC: Philipp Hofmann (39, 59), Benjamin Goller (55), Marvin Wanitzek (90).

Nuremberg: Johannes Geis (29).

Halftime: 1-1.

SC Paderborn 0, Dynamo Dresden 0

Halftime: 0-0.

Updated : 2022-02-13 03:24 GMT+08:00

