British auctioneer collapses during IPL auction in India

BENGALURU, India (AP) — The Indian Premier League auction was interrupted when British auctioneer Hugh Edmeades fell unconscious while conducting the bidding on Saturday.

An IPL statement said Edmeades fell "due to postural hypotension” or symptoms of low blood pressure.

“The medical team attended to him immediately after the incident and he is stable.”

The auction later resumed with Charu Sharma, an Indian sports commentator and quiz master, replacing Edmeades in the southern city of Bengaluru.

India wicketkeeper-batsman Ishan Kishan was retained by the Mumbai Indians for the highest bid of 150 million rupees ($2.05 million), while Shreyas Iyer was picked up by Kolkata Knight Riders for 120 million rupees ($1.62 million).

Among the foreign players, Sri Lankan bowler Wanindu Hasaranga was picked up for 107.5 million rupees ($1.45 million) by Royal Challengers Bangalore; South Africa speedster Kagiso Rabada for 92.5 million rupees ($1.25 million) by Punjab Kings, West Indies batsman Shimron Hetmyer for 85 million rupees ($1.1 million) by Rajasthan Royals, and Australia test captain Pat Cummins for 72.5 million rupees (less than $1 million) by Kolkata Knight Riders.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India has appointed Edmeades to conduct IPL auctions since 2018,.