6N: Biggar leads Wales to 20-17 win over Scots in 100th test

Wales' Alex Cuthbert is prevented from touching down in the corner during the Six Nations rugby match between Wales and Scotland at the Principality S... Wales' Alex Cuthbert is prevented from touching down in the corner during the Six Nations rugby match between Wales and Scotland at the Principality Stadium, Cardiff, Saturday Feb. 12, 2022. (David Davies/PA via AP)

Wales' Hamish Watson is tackled into touch by Scotland's Darcy Graham during the Six Nations rugby match between Wales and Scotland at the Principalit... Wales' Hamish Watson is tackled into touch by Scotland's Darcy Graham during the Six Nations rugby match between Wales and Scotland at the Principality Stadium, Cardiff, Saturday Feb. 12, 2022. (David Davies/PA via AP)

CARDIFF, Wales (AP) — Dan Biggar battled through injury to mark his 100th test appearance with the game-clinching dropped goal in a 20-17 win for Wales over Scotland in the Six Nations on Saturday.

The flyhalf carried a right leg problem for much of a tight, tense battle of attrition at Principality Stadium but stayed on until the final minute, ultimately leading his team to a first victory of its title defense after a pummelling in Ireland last weekend.

The score was tied at 17-17 with 13 minutes left when Biggar’s rival No. 10, Finn Russell, was sin-binned for a deliberate knock-on — moments after Biggar struck an upright with a long-range penalty.

After turning down kicks at goal for a couple of attacking lineouts, Wales settled for three points via Biggar’s dropped goal from in front of the posts and held on comfortably with the extra man.

Biggar was joined in reaching 100 test caps by center Jonathan Davies, who came on as a late replacement. Three of Biggar’s century of international appearances came for the British and Irish Lions.

“For me, it's one of my best victories in a Welsh shirt,” Biggar said.

Scotland was looking to follow up an opening-round 20-17 win over England and open a championship with two straight victories for the first time in the Six Nations era.

The Scots fell 6-0 down after two penalties by Biggar in the opening eight minutes, only to move into an 11-6 lead thanks to Darcy Graham’s well-taken, one-handed try in the right corner and two penalties by Russell.

Russell and Biggar traded more penalties before Tomas Francis burrowed over in the 32nd minute from a maul off a lineout to leave the scores tied at 14-14 at halftime.

The second half was an arm wrestle, with both teams kicking more and showing less attacking endeavor. Russell’s 50th-minute penalty was canceled out by one from Biggar eight minutes later, setting up a tension-filled final quarter.

___

More AP rugby: https://apnews.com/hub/rugby and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports