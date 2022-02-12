All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Florida 47 32 10 5 69 194 139 Tampa Bay 48 31 11 6 68 163 136 Toronto 44 30 11 3 63 159 120 Boston 45 26 16 3 55 133 130 Detroit 48 21 21 6 48 136 165 Ottawa 43 16 23 4 36 118 142 Buffalo 46 14 24 8 36 120 161 Montreal 46 8 31 7 23 102 184

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Carolina 45 32 10 3 67 159 106 Pittsburgh 48 29 11 8 66 160 126 N.Y. Rangers 47 30 13 4 64 145 122 Washington 49 26 14 9 61 161 137 Columbus 45 22 22 1 45 145 166 N.Y. Islanders 41 17 18 6 40 100 111 New Jersey 48 17 26 5 39 141 172 Philadelphia 46 15 23 8 38 116 158

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Colorado 45 33 8 4 70 186 131 Nashville 47 28 15 4 60 147 129 Minnesota 42 28 11 3 59 161 122 St. Louis 45 26 14 5 57 157 128 Dallas 45 25 18 2 52 137 137 Winnipeg 44 19 17 8 46 125 132 Chicago 47 17 23 7 41 116 157 Arizona 48 12 32 4 28 108 180

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Vegas 48 28 17 3 59 162 143 Calgary 44 25 13 6 56 147 106 Los Angeles 47 24 16 7 55 136 130 Anaheim 49 23 17 9 55 144 141 Edmonton 45 24 18 3 51 146 147 San Jose 46 22 20 4 48 126 142 Vancouver 48 21 21 6 48 123 133 Seattle 48 16 28 4 36 127 167

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Friday's Games

Dallas 4, Winnipeg 3, OT

Edmonton 3, N.Y. Islanders 1

Tampa Bay 4, Arizona 3

Seattle 4, Anaheim 3

Saturday's Games

Philadelphia at Detroit, 12 p.m.

Boston at Ottawa, 12:30 p.m.

Columbus at Montreal, 12:30 p.m.

Toronto at Vancouver, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Nashville, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Chicago at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Calgary, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Buffalo at Montreal, 12:30 p.m.

Ottawa at Washington, 12:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at New Jersey, 1:30 p.m.

Colorado at Dallas, 2 p.m.

Monday's Games

Detroit at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Chicago at Winnipeg, 9 p.m.

Toronto at Seattle, 9 p.m.

Edmonton at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Boston at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Washington at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Columbus at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Dallas at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Edmonton at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.