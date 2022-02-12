All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Florida
|47
|32
|10
|5
|69
|194
|139
|Tampa Bay
|48
|31
|11
|6
|68
|163
|136
|Toronto
|44
|30
|11
|3
|63
|159
|120
|Boston
|45
|26
|16
|3
|55
|133
|130
|Detroit
|48
|21
|21
|6
|48
|136
|165
|Ottawa
|43
|16
|23
|4
|36
|118
|142
|Buffalo
|46
|14
|24
|8
|36
|120
|161
|Montreal
|46
|8
|31
|7
|23
|102
|184
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Carolina
|45
|32
|10
|3
|67
|159
|106
|Pittsburgh
|48
|29
|11
|8
|66
|160
|126
|N.Y. Rangers
|47
|30
|13
|4
|64
|145
|122
|Washington
|49
|26
|14
|9
|61
|161
|137
|Columbus
|45
|22
|22
|1
|45
|145
|166
|N.Y. Islanders
|41
|17
|18
|6
|40
|100
|111
|New Jersey
|48
|17
|26
|5
|39
|141
|172
|Philadelphia
|46
|15
|23
|8
|38
|116
|158
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Colorado
|45
|33
|8
|4
|70
|186
|131
|Nashville
|47
|28
|15
|4
|60
|147
|129
|Minnesota
|42
|28
|11
|3
|59
|161
|122
|St. Louis
|45
|26
|14
|5
|57
|157
|128
|Dallas
|45
|25
|18
|2
|52
|137
|137
|Winnipeg
|44
|19
|17
|8
|46
|125
|132
|Chicago
|47
|17
|23
|7
|41
|116
|157
|Arizona
|48
|12
|32
|4
|28
|108
|180
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Vegas
|48
|28
|17
|3
|59
|162
|143
|Calgary
|44
|25
|13
|6
|56
|147
|106
|Los Angeles
|47
|24
|16
|7
|55
|136
|130
|Anaheim
|49
|23
|17
|9
|55
|144
|141
|Edmonton
|45
|24
|18
|3
|51
|146
|147
|San Jose
|46
|22
|20
|4
|48
|126
|142
|Vancouver
|48
|21
|21
|6
|48
|123
|133
|Seattle
|48
|16
|28
|4
|36
|127
|167
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Dallas 4, Winnipeg 3, OT
Edmonton 3, N.Y. Islanders 1
Tampa Bay 4, Arizona 3
Seattle 4, Anaheim 3
Philadelphia at Detroit, 12 p.m.
Boston at Ottawa, 12:30 p.m.
Columbus at Montreal, 12:30 p.m.
Toronto at Vancouver, 7 p.m.
Winnipeg at Nashville, 7 p.m.
Carolina at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Chicago at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Calgary, 10 p.m.
Buffalo at Montreal, 12:30 p.m.
Ottawa at Washington, 12:30 p.m.
Pittsburgh at New Jersey, 1:30 p.m.
Colorado at Dallas, 2 p.m.
Detroit at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Chicago at Winnipeg, 9 p.m.
Toronto at Seattle, 9 p.m.
Edmonton at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Boston at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
St. Louis at Ottawa, 7 p.m.
Tampa Bay at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Washington at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Columbus at Calgary, 9 p.m.
Dallas at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Edmonton at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.