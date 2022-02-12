SPHL Glance

All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Huntsville
|37
|28
|7
|1
|1
|60
|127
|81
|Knoxville
|38
|27
|8
|1
|2
|57
|142
|93
|Peoria
|35
|24
|5
|2
|4
|54
|127
|77
|Quad City
|37
|21
|8
|4
|4
|50
|125
|100
|Fayetteville
|35
|24
|10
|1
|0
|49
|116
|84
|Roanoke
|34
|17
|12
|2
|3
|40
|107
|89
|Pensacola
|34
|17
|12
|4
|1
|39
|118
|107
|Evansville
|37
|19
|17
|1
|0
|39
|103
|95
|Birmingham
|36
|10
|22
|4
|0
|24
|86
|130
|Macon
|35
|6
|26
|1
|2
|15
|73
|159
|Vermilion County
|34
|3
|28
|3
|0
|9
|51
|160
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.
Fayetteville 7, Roanoke 2
Birmingham 2, Evansville 1
Huntsville 3, Peoria 2
Quad City 6, Vermilion County 2
Knoxville 4, Pensacola 1
Roanoke at Fayetteville, 6 p.m.
Evansville at Birmingham, 8 p.m.
Peoria at Huntsville, 8 p.m.
Knoxville at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.
Vermilion County at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.
No games scheduled
No games scheduled
No games scheduled