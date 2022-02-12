Alexa
SPHL Glance

By Associated Press
2022/02/12 23:09
All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Huntsville 37 28 7 1 1 60 127 81
Knoxville 38 27 8 1 2 57 142 93
Peoria 35 24 5 2 4 54 127 77
Quad City 37 21 8 4 4 50 125 100
Fayetteville 35 24 10 1 0 49 116 84
Roanoke 34 17 12 2 3 40 107 89
Pensacola 34 17 12 4 1 39 118 107
Evansville 37 19 17 1 0 39 103 95
Birmingham 36 10 22 4 0 24 86 130
Macon 35 6 26 1 2 15 73 159
Vermilion County 34 3 28 3 0 9 51 160

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Friday's Games

Fayetteville 7, Roanoke 2

Birmingham 2, Evansville 1

Huntsville 3, Peoria 2

Quad City 6, Vermilion County 2

Knoxville 4, Pensacola 1

Saturday's Games

Roanoke at Fayetteville, 6 p.m.

Evansville at Birmingham, 8 p.m.

Peoria at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

Knoxville at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.

Vermilion County at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

No games scheduled

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

No games scheduled

Updated : 2022-02-13 00:16 GMT+08:00

