NHL Conference Glance

By Associated Press
2022/02/12 23:00
All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
a-Florida 47 32 10 5 69 194 139
a-Tampa Bay 48 31 11 6 68 163 136
m-Carolina 45 32 10 3 67 159 106
m-Pittsburgh 48 29 11 8 66 160 126
m-N.Y. Rangers 47 30 13 4 64 145 122
a-Toronto 44 30 11 3 63 159 120
Washington 49 26 14 9 61 161 137
Boston 45 26 16 3 55 133 130
Detroit 48 21 21 6 48 136 165
Columbus 45 22 22 1 45 145 166
N.Y. Islanders 41 17 18 6 40 100 111
New Jersey 48 17 26 5 39 141 172
Philadelphia 46 15 23 8 38 116 158
Ottawa 43 16 23 4 36 118 142
Buffalo 46 14 24 8 36 120 161
Montreal 46 8 31 7 23 102 184
WESTERN CONFERENCE
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
c-Colorado 45 33 8 4 70 186 131
c-Nashville 47 28 15 4 60 147 129
c-Minnesota 42 28 11 3 59 161 122
p-Vegas 48 28 17 3 59 162 143
St. Louis 45 26 14 5 57 157 128
p-Calgary 44 25 13 6 56 147 106
p-Los Angeles 47 24 16 7 55 136 130
Anaheim 49 23 17 9 55 144 141
Dallas 45 25 18 2 52 137 137
Edmonton 45 24 18 3 51 146 147
San Jose 46 22 20 4 48 126 142
Vancouver 48 21 21 6 48 123 133
Winnipeg 44 19 17 8 46 125 132
Chicago 47 17 23 7 41 116 157
Seattle 48 16 28 4 36 127 167
Arizona 48 12 32 4 28 108 180

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

(a, c, m, p)-top three in their division

Friday's Games

Dallas 4, Winnipeg 3, OT

Edmonton 3, N.Y. Islanders 1

Tampa Bay 4, Arizona 3

Seattle 4, Anaheim 3

Saturday's Games

Philadelphia at Detroit, 12 p.m.

Boston at Ottawa, 12:30 p.m.

Columbus at Montreal, 12:30 p.m.

Toronto at Vancouver, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Nashville, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Chicago at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Calgary, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Buffalo at Montreal, 12:30 p.m.

Ottawa at Washington, 12:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at New Jersey, 1:30 p.m.

Colorado at Dallas, 2 p.m.

Monday's Games

Detroit at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Chicago at Winnipeg, 9 p.m.

Toronto at Seattle, 9 p.m.

Edmonton at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Boston at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Washington at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Columbus at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Dallas at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Edmonton at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Updated : 2022-02-13 00:15 GMT+08:00

