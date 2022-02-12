All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Springfield
|44
|24
|14
|5
|1
|54
|141
|140
|Hartford
|41
|22
|13
|4
|2
|50
|125
|121
|Hershey
|43
|23
|14
|3
|3
|52
|134
|118
|Providence
|37
|19
|12
|3
|3
|44
|111
|101
|Charlotte
|42
|22
|18
|2
|0
|46
|142
|126
|WB/Scranton
|42
|18
|19
|2
|3
|41
|106
|128
|Lehigh Valley
|41
|16
|17
|6
|2
|40
|114
|132
|Bridgeport
|44
|17
|19
|4
|4
|42
|121
|135
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Utica
|40
|28
|7
|5
|0
|61
|150
|104
|Toronto
|36
|21
|12
|2
|1
|45
|120
|119
|Rochester
|42
|23
|15
|2
|2
|50
|150
|150
|Laval
|35
|19
|13
|3
|0
|41
|114
|118
|Belleville
|37
|19
|18
|0
|0
|38
|113
|110
|Syracuse
|39
|17
|17
|4
|1
|39
|107
|124
|Cleveland
|41
|13
|20
|5
|3
|34
|113
|144
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Chicago
|42
|27
|9
|4
|2
|60
|136
|107
|Manitoba
|41
|25
|13
|2
|1
|53
|123
|105
|Iowa
|42
|20
|17
|4
|1
|45
|122
|116
|Milwaukee
|45
|22
|19
|2
|2
|48
|131
|134
|Rockford
|38
|18
|16
|3
|1
|40
|105
|114
|Grand Rapids
|42
|17
|18
|5
|2
|41
|115
|133
|Texas
|37
|13
|16
|5
|3
|34
|109
|129
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Stockton
|38
|26
|8
|3
|1
|56
|129
|94
|Ontario
|38
|25
|8
|3
|2
|55
|156
|115
|Bakersfield
|35
|19
|9
|4
|3
|45
|113
|99
|Henderson
|36
|20
|13
|2
|1
|43
|110
|100
|Colorado
|41
|21
|14
|3
|3
|48
|129
|123
|Abbotsford
|37
|18
|15
|3
|1
|40
|124
|113
|San Diego
|37
|15
|20
|2
|0
|32
|101
|125
|Tucson
|39
|15
|21
|2
|1
|33
|107
|148
|San Jose
|40
|14
|25
|1
|0
|29
|119
|165
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Bridgeport 4, Charlotte 3
Laval 2, Syracuse 1
Springfield 4, Hartford 2
Utica 7, Cleveland 5
Belleville 2, WB/Scranton 1
Lehigh Valley 6, Hershey 3
Providence 3, Rochester 2
Iowa 6, Grand Rapids 1
Milwaukee 4, Texas 2
Rockford 5, Chicago 4
Tucson 3, Colorado 1
Abbotsford 8, Manitoba 2
Bakersfield 3, Henderson 2
Ontario 5, Stockton 2
San Diego 4, San Jose 2
Syracuse at Laval, 3 p.m.
Bridgeport at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
Belleville at Hershey, 7 p.m.
Cleveland at Utica, 7 p.m.
Rochester at Hartford, 7 p.m.
Providence at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.
WB/Scranton at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at Texas, 8 p.m.
Rockford at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Ontario at Stockton, 9 p.m.
Tucson at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.
Henderson at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.
Manitoba at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.
No games scheduled
No games scheduled
Milwaukee at Chicago, 12 p.m.
Rochester at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.
WB/Scranton at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Texas, 8 p.m.
Iowa at Rockford, 8 p.m.
Henderson at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.