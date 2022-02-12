Alexa
AHL Glance

By Associated Press
2022/02/12 23:09
All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Springfield 44 24 14 5 1 54 141 140
Hartford 41 22 13 4 2 50 125 121
Hershey 43 23 14 3 3 52 134 118
Providence 37 19 12 3 3 44 111 101
Charlotte 42 22 18 2 0 46 142 126
WB/Scranton 42 18 19 2 3 41 106 128
Lehigh Valley 41 16 17 6 2 40 114 132
Bridgeport 44 17 19 4 4 42 121 135
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Utica 40 28 7 5 0 61 150 104
Toronto 36 21 12 2 1 45 120 119
Rochester 42 23 15 2 2 50 150 150
Laval 35 19 13 3 0 41 114 118
Belleville 37 19 18 0 0 38 113 110
Syracuse 39 17 17 4 1 39 107 124
Cleveland 41 13 20 5 3 34 113 144
WESTERN CONFERENCE Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Chicago 42 27 9 4 2 60 136 107
Manitoba 41 25 13 2 1 53 123 105
Iowa 42 20 17 4 1 45 122 116
Milwaukee 45 22 19 2 2 48 131 134
Rockford 38 18 16 3 1 40 105 114
Grand Rapids 42 17 18 5 2 41 115 133
Texas 37 13 16 5 3 34 109 129
Pacific Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Stockton 38 26 8 3 1 56 129 94
Ontario 38 25 8 3 2 55 156 115
Bakersfield 35 19 9 4 3 45 113 99
Henderson 36 20 13 2 1 43 110 100
Colorado 41 21 14 3 3 48 129 123
Abbotsford 37 18 15 3 1 40 124 113
San Diego 37 15 20 2 0 32 101 125
Tucson 39 15 21 2 1 33 107 148
San Jose 40 14 25 1 0 29 119 165

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Friday's Games

Bridgeport 4, Charlotte 3

Laval 2, Syracuse 1

Springfield 4, Hartford 2

Utica 7, Cleveland 5

Belleville 2, WB/Scranton 1

Lehigh Valley 6, Hershey 3

Providence 3, Rochester 2

Iowa 6, Grand Rapids 1

Milwaukee 4, Texas 2

Rockford 5, Chicago 4

Tucson 3, Colorado 1

Abbotsford 8, Manitoba 2

Bakersfield 3, Henderson 2

Ontario 5, Stockton 2

San Diego 4, San Jose 2

Saturday's Games

Syracuse at Laval, 3 p.m.

Bridgeport at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Belleville at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Utica, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Providence at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Texas, 8 p.m.

Rockford at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Ontario at Stockton, 9 p.m.

Tucson at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Henderson at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Manitoba at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

No games scheduled

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Milwaukee at Chicago, 12 p.m.

Rochester at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Texas, 8 p.m.

Iowa at Rockford, 8 p.m.

Henderson at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.