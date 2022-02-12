China 9, Sweden 6

|China
|0
|0
|3
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|—
|9
|Sweden
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|—
|6
Team Shots: 79, Team Points: 257, Team Percentage: 81.
Han Y. Shots: 20, Points: 57, Percentage: 71.
Wang R. Shots: 20, Points: 60, Percentage: 75.
Zhang L. Shots: 20, Points: 71, Percentage: 89.
Dong Z. Shots: 19, Points: 69, Percentage: 91.
Team Shots: 79, Team Points: 235, Team Percentage: 74.
A. Knochenhauer Shots: 20, Points: 56, Percentage: 70.
S. Mabergs Shots: 20, Points: 69, Percentage: 86.
S. McManus Shots: 20, Points: 60, Percentage: 75.
A. Hasselborg Shots: 19, Points: 50, Percentage: 66.