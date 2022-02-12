Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Fox takes 6-shot lead into final round at Ras Al Khaimah

By Associated Press
2022/02/12 22:12
Fox takes 6-shot lead into final round at Ras Al Khaimah

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Ryan Fox will take a six-shot lead into the final round of the Ras Al Khaimah Classic as he goes in search of his first win on the European tour.

The 211th-ranked New Zealander shot 7-under 65 in the third round on Saturday for a 54-hole total of 19-under 197.

Pablo Larrazabal (68), Adri Arnaus (66), Adrian Meronk (64) and Scott Jamieson (65) are tied for second place at Al Hamra Golf Club, the latest stop on the tour's “Desert Swing."

“My head's in a pretty good place — ask me that on the first tee tomorrow and I might have a slightly different answer,” Fox said.

“I've put myself exactly where I want to be and it's all on me tomorrow. Someone's going to have to go something really low or I'm going to have to play poorly, so hopefully I can keep playing how I've played in the past few days and put it out of reach.”

___

More AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2022-02-13 00:13 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Did Eileen Gu abandon her US citizenship?
Did Eileen Gu abandon her US citizenship?
Video shows Chinese skater slide marker in front of Canadian
Video shows Chinese skater slide marker in front of Canadian
Taiwanese tourists singled out for Philippine quarantine
Taiwanese tourists singled out for Philippine quarantine
Chinese speed skater disqualified from 1,500m for arm block
Chinese speed skater disqualified from 1,500m for arm block
Chen says Taiwan quarantine will not be shortened until 50% receive boosters
Chen says Taiwan quarantine will not be shortened until 50% receive boosters
Eileen Gu has 'Marie Antoinette moment'
Eileen Gu has 'Marie Antoinette moment'
Taiwan unveils potential mRNA vaccine for all COVID variants including Omicron
Taiwan unveils potential mRNA vaccine for all COVID variants including Omicron
Robber nabbed a minute after parking a Porsche outside a bank in Taiwan’s Kaohsiung
Robber nabbed a minute after parking a Porsche outside a bank in Taiwan’s Kaohsiung
Taiwanese businessman invests big in Philippines’ hog farming
Taiwanese businessman invests big in Philippines’ hog farming
Menstrual leave not applicable to transgender women: Taiwan Ministry of Labor
Menstrual leave not applicable to transgender women: Taiwan Ministry of Labor
"