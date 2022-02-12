Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Somaliland delegation departs Taiwan after successful visit

Delegation met with high-level Taiwan officials to strengthen bilateral ties

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/02/12 20:32
Somaliland Foreign Minister Essa Kayd Mohamoud (center).

Somaliland Foreign Minister Essa Kayd Mohamoud (center). (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Somaliland delegation, led by Foreign Minister Essa Kayd Mohamoud, has departed Taiwan after a five-day trip meeting with high-level Taiwan officials.

The delegation had arrived on Feb. 8 to strengthen bilateral ties. Over the course of a few days, the delegation met with President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文), Foreign Minister Joseph Wu (吳釗燮), Minister of Economic Affairs Wang Mei-hua (王美花), and Council of Agriculture Minister Chen Chi-chung (陳吉仲).

At a press conference on Friday, Mohamoud said relations were “at the highest level.” When asked if he feared backlash from Beijing, he said, “We are born free. We will stay free. We will earn our business the way we want. China cannot dictate, no other country can dictate.”

The delegation boarded Emirates flight EK-367, which was scheduled to take off at 7:20 pm, CNA reported. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated in a press release that Mohamoud’s visit to Taiwan is his first since he took office as foreign minister in September 2021.
Taiwan
Somaliland
democracy
freedom

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan Grand Lottery jackpot goes to one Hsinchu City winner
Taiwan Grand Lottery jackpot goes to one Hsinchu City winner
2022/02/12 09:59
Taiwanese tourists singled out for Philippine quarantine
Taiwanese tourists singled out for Philippine quarantine
2022/02/11 17:05
Somaliland foreign minister says Taiwan relations are at 'highest level'
Somaliland foreign minister says Taiwan relations are at 'highest level'
2022/02/11 17:03
Australian parliamentary committee pushes for Taiwan in CPTPP
Australian parliamentary committee pushes for Taiwan in CPTPP
2022/02/11 14:24
Taiwan extends Harpoon missile maintenance contract with US to 2025
Taiwan extends Harpoon missile maintenance contract with US to 2025
2022/02/11 14:01

Updated : 2022-02-12 20:56 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Did Eileen Gu abandon her US citizenship?
Did Eileen Gu abandon her US citizenship?
Video shows Chinese skater slide marker in front of Canadian
Video shows Chinese skater slide marker in front of Canadian
Chinese speed skater disqualified from 1,500m for arm block
Chinese speed skater disqualified from 1,500m for arm block
Taiwanese tourists singled out for Philippine quarantine
Taiwanese tourists singled out for Philippine quarantine
Chen says Taiwan quarantine will not be shortened until 50% receive boosters
Chen says Taiwan quarantine will not be shortened until 50% receive boosters
Eileen Gu has 'Marie Antoinette moment'
Eileen Gu has 'Marie Antoinette moment'
Taiwan reports 37 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 37 local COVID cases
Taiwan looking to lower quarantine to 10 days after Feb. 15
Taiwan looking to lower quarantine to 10 days after Feb. 15
Taipei planning to lift some COVID restrictions on Feb. 15
Taipei planning to lift some COVID restrictions on Feb. 15
South Korean media says China's speed skating gold 'stolen'
South Korean media says China's speed skating gold 'stolen'
"