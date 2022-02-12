Somaliland delegation departs Taiwan after successful visit

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Somaliland delegation, led by Foreign Minister Essa Kayd Mohamoud, has departed Taiwan after a five-day trip meeting with high-level Taiwan officials.

The delegation had arrived on Feb. 8 to strengthen bilateral ties. Over the course of a few days, the delegation met with President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文), Foreign Minister Joseph Wu (吳釗燮), Minister of Economic Affairs Wang Mei-hua (王美花), and Council of Agriculture Minister Chen Chi-chung (陳吉仲).

At a press conference on Friday, Mohamoud said relations were “at the highest level.” When asked if he feared backlash from Beijing, he said, “We are born free. We will stay free. We will earn our business the way we want. China cannot dictate, no other country can dictate.”

The delegation boarded Emirates flight EK-367, which was scheduled to take off at 7:20 pm, CNA reported. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated in a press release that Mohamoud’s visit to Taiwan is his first since he took office as foreign minister in September 2021.