Supplies donated by Taiwan reach typhoon-stricken Philippines

Jay Rabina fixes their tent after their home got damaged due to Typhoon Rai in Mambaling, Cebu, central Philippines on New Year's Eve, Friday, Dec... Jay Rabina fixes their tent after their home got damaged due to Typhoon Rai in Mambaling, Cebu, central Philippines on New Year's Eve, Friday, Dec. 31, 2021. (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — One hundred tons of supplies donated by Taiwan have been handed over to a Philippine charity group to help Cebu residents rebuild after Typhoon Rai (known as Typhoon Odette in the Philippines) hit the Philippines in December.

Deputy Foreign Minister Tien Chung-kwang (田中光) gifted 100 metric tons of supplies on behalf of the Taiwan government on Jan. 26, which Wilfredo B. Fernandez, chairman of the Manila Economic and Cultural Office in Taipei, received on behalf of the Philippines, CNA reported.

The supplies arrived in Cebu Port on Feb. 8 and were handed over to the charity group Nature Kids for Siargao Association (NKSA) on Friday (Feb. 11).

Taiwan’s representative office in the Philippines said this batch of supplies consists of items requested by the Philippine Department of Social Welfare and Development, including building materials, hammers, saws, rice, dry food, and bottled water. NKSA will bring the urgently needed supplies to Siargao Island to help local victims rebuild.