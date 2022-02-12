Taiwan experts warn Chinese drones may be relaying information to Beijing

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Chinese-made drones used by Taiwanese private companies and individuals could possibly be transferring information back to Beijing, experts said recently.

Su Tzu-yun (蘇紫雲), director of the Institute for National Defense and Security Research, said that many countries prohibit the public sector from using Chinese information and communication-related products. He suggested the Taiwan government consider cooperating with NGOs to regularly test Chinese products and share the results with the public, Liberty Times (LTN) reported.

Su pointed out that in the past, Xiaomi, Huawei, and ZTE mobile phones as well as DJI drones have all been found to have data transmission software settings in their firmware. Therefore, the U.S.’ 2020 National Defense Authorization Act restricted the federal government from procuring Chinese drones.

Taiwan’s National Communications Commission has warned that Chinese citizens and enterprises have the obligation to support, assist, and cooperate in national intelligence operations in accordance with Article 14 of China’s National Intelligence Law, per Liberty Times.

Therefore, when Beijing asks Chinese manufacturers to provide relevant information, they cannot refuse. When private businesses or individuals use Chinese drones, relevant images and other important data may be sent back to Chinese manufacturers, which may then be forwarded to Chinese government authorities.

Li Chung-hsien (李忠憲), a professor in the Department of Electrical Engineering at National Cheng Kung University, said that "theoretically, Chinese-made drones should be completely banned." However, Taiwan does not have a “scorched earth” approach with regard to this issue, Li said, referring to an all-out ban on Chinese drones.

Thus, it is necessary for relevant authorities to check the functions of Chinese drones and make comprehensive regulations, unlike the current ones that only regulate flight safety, he said.