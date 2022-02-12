Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Travel & Cuisine

Din Tai Fung Japan presents strawberry, chocolate soup dumplings

Japan branch of Taiwanese restaurant chain gives delicacy sweet twist

  117
By Stephanie Chiang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/02/12 16:37
Din Tai Fung Japan's strawberry and chocolate soup dumplings. (Instagram, Din Tai Fung Japan photo)

Din Tai Fung Japan's strawberry and chocolate soup dumplings. (Instagram, Din Tai Fung Japan photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Din Tai Fung Japan announced a limited-time menu consisting of new soup dumplings with two new flavors — strawberry and chocolate — causing a stir on social media.

On Jan. 4, Din Tai Fung Japan posted on Instagram that the dish will be available at restaurants starting Jan. 12. Each order consisted of one strawberry and one chocolate soup dumpling and was priced at 380 Japanese yen (US$3.29); patrons could also order the flavors separately.

The restaurant wrote that it used Japanese strawberries and French chocolate for the fillings, and recommended the dish as a type of dessert.

Commentators online were either aghast or intrigued by the innovation. Instagram user tei_minryu responded, “Strawberry soup dumplings? Please stop messing with delicious Taiwanese food.”

“No, no, no, this type of thing is exclusive to Japan, right? It’s not in Taiwan! Please stop!” zoe125liu commented. Nonetheless, some people admitted that they were curious; user shigerupeng wrote, “Gross! Yet, I kind of want to eat it.”

In the past, however, those who ordered the dessert soup dumplings gave good reviews. Twitter user demekin090 reported that the strawberry soup dumpling is like a warm daifuku (a type of mochi with sweet fillings), while many gushed about how delicious the chocolate version was — manga artist Tamura Yoshiyasu went as far as writing, “Is the Taiwanese who thought of this a genius or what?”
Din Tai Fung
Din Tai Fung Japan
Japan
soup dumpling
strawberry
chocolate
dessert

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan Presidential Office confirms Tsai-Abe phone call in January
Taiwan Presidential Office confirms Tsai-Abe phone call in January
2022/02/11 11:18
Taiwan’s Taichung to add radiation detectors following proposed removal of Fukushima food ban
Taiwan’s Taichung to add radiation detectors following proposed removal of Fukushima food ban
2022/02/10 10:02
Kumamoto's Kikuyo township considers extended roads, redrawn rail lines for TSMC fab
Kumamoto's Kikuyo township considers extended roads, redrawn rail lines for TSMC fab
2022/02/09 12:55
Japan, US kick off Noble Fusion military exercises in Okinawa
Japan, US kick off Noble Fusion military exercises in Okinawa
2022/02/08 12:22
Japan's teamLab opens immersive future park in Taipei
Japan's teamLab opens immersive future park in Taipei
2022/02/07 17:40