Gaines scores 21 to lead Siena past Iona 70-64

By Associated Press
2022/02/12 14:20
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Anthony Gaines had 21 points as Siena defeated Iona 70-64 on Friday night.

Colby Rogers had 15 points and six rebounds for Siena (11-9, 8-4 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Jackson Stormo added 14 points. Javian McCollum had 11 points.

Tyson Jolly had 20 points for the Gaels (19-5, 11-2). Elijah Joiner added 15 points.

The Saints evened the season series against the Gaels. Iona defeated Siena 74-57 on Jan. 25.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-02-12 15:45 GMT+08:00

