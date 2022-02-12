Taiwan pledges closer security cooperation with US following White House report

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has pledged to continue cooperating with the U.S. to uphold peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region.

Following the release of the White House Indo-Pacific Strategy report on Friday, (Feb. 11), the Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed gratitude to the U.S. for highlighting its emphasis on and commitment to Taiwan in its Indo-Pacific strategy.

The report reaffirmed America’s commitments under the Taiwan Relations Act and the Six Assurances and emphasized its desire to work with partners inside and outside the region to maintain peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait, support Taiwan's self-defense capabilities, and build a future that enables Taiwanese to determine their own future through peaceful means.

Since the Biden administration took office, it has continuously demonstrated strong support for Taiwan, and has repeatedly reiterated its "rock-solid" security commitment to Taiwan, MOFA said in a press release. Peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait conform to the common interests of the U.S. and other regional countries, the ministry said, adding that Taiwan and the U.S. share common ideas and goals for safeguarding the values of freedom and democracy.

MOFA said it will continue to “work closely with the Biden administration to jointly defend the rules-based international order and promote peace, stability, and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region” based on the long-lasting friendship between Taiwan and the U.S.

The White House report said the Biden administration will “strengthen the international system, keep it grounded in shared values, and update it to meet 21st-century challenges.” It emphasized that its goal is “not to change China but to shape the strategic environment in which it operates.”

The U.S. aims to establish an Indo-Pacific that is “maximally favorable to the United States, our allies and partners, and the interests and values we share,” the report said.