Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Roddy scores 21 to lift Colorado St. over Fresno St. 65-50

By Associated Press
2022/02/12 13:04
Roddy scores 21 to lift Colorado St. over Fresno St. 65-50

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) — David Roddy had 21 points as Colorado State topped Fresno State 65-50 on Friday night.

Isaiah Stevens had 14 points for Colorado State (19-3, 9-3 Mountain West Conference). James Moors added 11 points. John Tonje had 10 points.

Orlando Robinson had 24 points and eight rebounds for the Bulldogs (16-8, 6-5). Anthony Holland grabbed 12 rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-02-12 15:43 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Did Eileen Gu abandon her US citizenship?
Did Eileen Gu abandon her US citizenship?
Video shows Chinese skater slide marker in front of Canadian
Video shows Chinese skater slide marker in front of Canadian
Chinese speed skater disqualified from 1,500m for arm block
Chinese speed skater disqualified from 1,500m for arm block
Taiwanese tourists singled out for Philippine quarantine
Taiwanese tourists singled out for Philippine quarantine
Chen says Taiwan quarantine will not be shortened until 50% receive boosters
Chen says Taiwan quarantine will not be shortened until 50% receive boosters
Eileen Gu has 'Marie Antoinette moment'
Eileen Gu has 'Marie Antoinette moment'
Taiwan reports 37 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 37 local COVID cases
Taiwan looking to lower quarantine to 10 days after Feb. 15
Taiwan looking to lower quarantine to 10 days after Feb. 15
Taipei planning to lift some COVID restrictions on Feb. 15
Taipei planning to lift some COVID restrictions on Feb. 15
South Korean media says China's speed skating gold 'stolen'
South Korean media says China's speed skating gold 'stolen'
"