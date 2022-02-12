Taiwan reports 11 local COVID cases

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Saturday (Feb. 12) announced 60 new COVID cases, including 11 local cases and 49 imported cases.

There were no new deaths reported.

The command center said that the local cases consist of 4 males and 7 females, aged between under 5 years old and over 60 years old, according to a CECC press release.

Of the imported cases, 27 are male and 22 are female, ranging between 5 and 60 years old. Nine cases originated from the U.S., eight from Canada, 2 cases each from the United Arab Emirates and the U.K., one case each from Hong Kong, Kazakhstan, the Netherlands, Kyrgyzstan, Germany, Indonesia, Switzerland, Myanmar, China, and Lithuania. The case of origin for 18 cases is under investigation.

Of the 19,515 total COVID cases, 4,154 were imported cases, 15,307 were local cases, 36 cases were from the Navy's "Goodwill Fleet," three were from a cargo pilot cluster, and one was unresolved. A total of 130 cases have been removed as confirmed cases.

Since 2020, there have been 838 local deaths.