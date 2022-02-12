Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Cambridge carries Nevada over Utah St. 85-74

By Associated Press
2022/02/12 12:40
Cambridge carries Nevada over Utah St. 85-74

LOGAN, Utah (AP) — Desmond Cambridge Jr. scored 27 points, Grant Sherfield added 24 points and Nevada defeated Utah State 85-74 on Friday night.

Cambridge Jr. hit 6 of 9 3-pointers. He added nine rebounds.

Will Baker had 12 points for Nevada (10-13, 4-8 Mountain West Conference), which snapped its six-game losing streak. Kenan Blackshear added 10 points, nine rebounds and eight assists.

Nevada totaled 53 second-half points, a season best for the team.

Brandon Horvath scored a career-high 29 points and had eight rebounds for the Aggies (15-11, 6-7). Justin Bean added 18 points and nine rebounds. Rylan Jones had 11 points and six assists.

The Wolf Pack leveled the season series against the Aggies. Utah State defeated Nevada 78-49 on Jan. 29.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-02-12 14:25 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Did Eileen Gu abandon her US citizenship?
Did Eileen Gu abandon her US citizenship?
Video shows Chinese skater slide marker in front of Canadian
Video shows Chinese skater slide marker in front of Canadian
Chinese speed skater disqualified from 1,500m for arm block
Chinese speed skater disqualified from 1,500m for arm block
Taiwanese tourists singled out for Philippine quarantine
Taiwanese tourists singled out for Philippine quarantine
Chen says Taiwan quarantine will not be shortened until 50% receive boosters
Chen says Taiwan quarantine will not be shortened until 50% receive boosters
Eileen Gu has 'Marie Antoinette moment'
Eileen Gu has 'Marie Antoinette moment'
Taiwan reports 37 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 37 local COVID cases
Taiwan looking to lower quarantine to 10 days after Feb. 15
Taiwan looking to lower quarantine to 10 days after Feb. 15
Taipei planning to lift some COVID restrictions on Feb. 15
Taipei planning to lift some COVID restrictions on Feb. 15
South Korean media says China's speed skating gold 'stolen'
South Korean media says China's speed skating gold 'stolen'
"