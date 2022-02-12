Taiwan foreign minister urges more security dialogue amongst QUAD nations

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Foreign Minister Joseph Wu has called for increased focus on security issues in the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (QUAD).

Wu said in an interview with India’s CNN-News18 that it is important for democratic countries to work together to face common challenges such as the COVID-19 pandemic and supply chain and infrastructure issues, he said, adding that security challenges are also one of the QUAD’s common concerns.

The U.S. is currently dealing with the situation in Ukraine as well as the expansion of authoritarianism in the Indo-Pacific region, Wu mentioned. Australia is “waking up” to these problems, and Japan is facing threats from Chinese forces in the East China Sea, while India has a border conflict with China, he said.

"Therefore, the security dimension is something that I hope the QUAD nations can include in their discussion so that we can face the common challenges,” the foreign minister said.

Wu emphasized that Taiwan is increasing investment in its national defense and constantly warning its global partners that if China attacks Taiwan, the rest of the world will be affected. As a result, the world has been paying more attention to developments in the Taiwan Strait.

The foreign minister said the international community supports Taiwan because it supports democracy, freedom, and human rights, while also wanting to protect the international supply chain.

Wu said Taiwan is closely monitoring China while democratic countries are busy dealing with the situation in Eastern Europe.

The fourth QUAD Foreign Ministers' Meeting was held on Friday in Melbourne, Australia. The ministers reaffirmed in a joint statement QUAD's "commitment to supporting Indo-Pacific countries’ efforts to advance a free and open Indo-Pacific."